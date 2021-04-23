Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $76.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.79.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV stock opened at $73.52 on Monday. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.