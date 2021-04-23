Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.92.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $36.76 on Monday. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

