JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $130.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.20.

ALL stock opened at $123.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average is $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $124.24.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

