Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 27,023 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 114.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,023 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Materialise worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Materialise by 715.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Materialise NV has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MTLS. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Materialise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

