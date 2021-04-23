Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 2,644 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 50.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $279.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.29 and a 200 day moving average of $278.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.76 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.43, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

