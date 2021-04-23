Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,779 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.26% of CryoLife worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CryoLife by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CryoLife during the third quarter valued at $411,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CryoLife by 437.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 58,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.63 million, a P/E ratio of -59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $574,008.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $42,799.04. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

