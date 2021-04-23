Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,578,476 DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,578,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,272,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. XTX Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 134.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,003,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 247.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

