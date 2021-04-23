Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON APF opened at GBX 133.20 ($1.74) on Friday. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.86 ($2.18). The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. The company has a market capitalization of £284.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.74.

APF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

