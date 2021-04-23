Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.
FT opened at $7.72 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
