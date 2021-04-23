Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on May 14th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0119 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $179.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.13. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

