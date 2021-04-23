Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years.

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $57.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

