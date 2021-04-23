Busey Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 million, a PE ratio of -43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

