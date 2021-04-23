The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in The Kroger by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Kroger by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

KR opened at $37.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,730 shares of company stock worth $3,607,811. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

