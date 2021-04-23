Arlington Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 702 German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 702 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

GABC stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.74%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $746,069.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,714. 7.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

