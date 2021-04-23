Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 108.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 66,790 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 30,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.