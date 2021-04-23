Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 45 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in BlackRock by 8.7% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $795.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $827.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $755.24 and its 200-day moving average is $707.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

