Arlington Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $174.94 and a one year high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

