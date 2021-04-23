Arlington Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,364 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.