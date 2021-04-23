Arlington Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,503,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,068,000 after buying an additional 164,496 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.