Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MESA. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other Mesa Air Group news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,332.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786 in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MESA opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

