General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.