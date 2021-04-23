ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $121.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.70. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

