DnB Asset Management AS Buys 1,129 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,934,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $635,014,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,688,000 after purchasing an additional 230,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,539,000 after purchasing an additional 106,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

VeriSign stock opened at $212.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,191,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,379,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,678 shares of company stock worth $7,058,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

