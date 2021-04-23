Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $137,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.