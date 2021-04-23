California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.13

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.13 and last traded at $61.06, with a volume of 3150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.