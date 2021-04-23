Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes $3.20 Million Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 103,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Virtu Financial by 7,871.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 21.5% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

Shares of VIRT opened at $30.75 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

