Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $134,626,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,259,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kellogg by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413,570 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on K. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

