Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) Cut by Analyst

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for CGI Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI Group in a report on Friday, March 19th.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.07 billion.

