Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 48.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CF Bankshares were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell purchased 2,000 shares of CF Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,376.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK opened at $19.75 on Friday. CF Bankshares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $104.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, analysts forecast that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.