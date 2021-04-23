Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,401 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 122.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day moving average of $127.22. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,449.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $767,555.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,057 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,371 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

