Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $348.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $197.13 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

