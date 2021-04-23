Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,603,000 after acquiring an additional 138,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $57,030,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,987,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after acquiring an additional 934,257 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $49,331,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

