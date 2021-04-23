Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys 24,633 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 278,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 227,283 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 158.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 465,599 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,407,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,308,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after buying an additional 161,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

