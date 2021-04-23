Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 231,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 184,220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 264,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 396,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 283,250 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $20,860,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.