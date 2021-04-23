Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CZMWY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Commerzbank raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY opened at $176.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.11. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $90.65 and a 1 year high of $176.75.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

