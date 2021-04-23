IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 123.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON opened at $229.26 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.