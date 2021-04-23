IFG Advisory LLC Has $749,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,524,000 after purchasing an additional 618,454 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 334,599 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 168,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5,707.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 101,885 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IYJ opened at $109.37 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.78.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

