IFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,530,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GVAL opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

