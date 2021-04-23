226 Shares in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,804,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,079,000 after buying an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 227,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Zai Lab by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 212,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,758,000 after acquiring an additional 173,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $1,629,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,351,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,022 shares of company stock valued at $14,096,934 over the last three months.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $164.48 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 0.95.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.