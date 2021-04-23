HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.96

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.96 and last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 117420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Renaissance Capital cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

