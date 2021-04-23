Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.48

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.48 and last traded at $48.22, with a volume of 2220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.

COIHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.84.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

