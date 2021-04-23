Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.50

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.27, with a volume of 20161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on HEINY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.