AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.00

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

In other AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $362,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 37,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

