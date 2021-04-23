Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Down 3.3%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $17.94. 499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 183,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

