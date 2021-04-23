Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.09

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 29951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.