EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EHang Holdings Limited is an autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company. It provides AAV products and commercial solutions such as urban air mobility, smart city management and aerial media solutions. EHang Holdings Limited is headquarted in Guangzhou, China. “

Get EHang alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Tuesday.

EHang stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17. EHang has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $129.80.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. Research analysts predict that EHang will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EHang (EH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.