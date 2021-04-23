Morgan Stanley Boosts Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $35.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 10,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $270,314.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $38,090.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $10,390,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 235,628 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.