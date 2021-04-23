Barclays Boosts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $160.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $125.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.86. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

