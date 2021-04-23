Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bally’s Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bally’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $57.72 on Friday. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.23 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.37.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Standard General L.P. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $62,760,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $20,815,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $17,816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $11,294,000.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,195,867 shares of company stock valued at $66,703,493. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

