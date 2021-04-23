CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $207.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.00.

CME opened at $206.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after acquiring an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

